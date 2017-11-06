Obituary: Dodds, James

James Cameron Dodds

February 8, 1927 — October 14, 2017

The passing of James Dodds, of Saskatoon and Loreburn, Sask., occurred on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at his home in Saskatoon at the age of 90 years. Born and raised in Loreburn, Jim attended school in Loreburn and later attended the School of Agriculture at the U of S, where he formed many friendships. Jim was a successful, proud farmer for 60 years and was active in his community, always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed hockey, curling and golfing. In his later years, he spent many hours sitting in his recliner watching the Blue Jays, Roughriders and Oilers. His happiest times were spent at family gatherings and he was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren.

Jim is lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Ruth; and his family Harvey Dodds, Jean (Doug) Jones and children Rory Jones (Kaesha Wenzel), Kelsi (Kevin) Clayton, and Darion Jones (Courtney Friesen); June (Robert) McJannet and children Erik McJannet and Tera (Brock) Thiessen; Karen (Phil) Anton and children Travis (Allyssa) Anton, Kathryn Anton, and Jayme Anton; and Beth (Brad) Holt and children Lauren Holt, Allyson Holt, and Erin Holt. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Carol) Dodds; sister Dorothy (Don) Reuszer; four sisters-in-law Lillian Dodds, Lois Hoiland, Ilene Hoiland and Bernice Fjeld; brother-in-law Art (June) Hoiland and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Robena Dodds; brother Mac Dodds, sister Marion (Rodney) Francis; sister-in-law Mary Dodds, three brothers-in-law Peder Hoiland, Irvin Hoiland and Cecil Fjeld; and niece Janis Fonos.

A memorial service was held on October 20, 2017 from the Strongfield Community Hall with Rev. Ursula Wiig officiating. Interment at the Loreburn Cemetery.