Fishy business

Pictured from left, Bret Allan, Keeley Pedersen, Trystan Pedersen, Elise McJannet, Riley Allan and Reggie Heinrich check out some of the contenders during the annual Goldfish Races fundraiser, held at the Bladworth Elks Hall on Feb. 18.

The event is organized annually by the Davidson Kinsmen to support Telemiracle. A fish fry, served by the Elks, was followed by the auctioning of the fish and the races themselves.

The evening also included a hip-hop dance performance by a group from Davidson. They will perform the “Knock Knock” routine on live TV during Telemiracle; the scheduled time is around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Organizers reported that $4,280 was raised through the auction, along with a couple hundred more in donations. The dancers will present the cheque for the proceeds during the Telemiracle broadcast.